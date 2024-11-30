Interior Ministry: rally in Georgian capital goes beyond law's limits

30 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Public protests were held on Friday outside the Georgian Parliament in Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi and Zugdidi against the government’s decision to halt the state’s EU accession talks until 2028.

The anti-government rally in front of the parliament building turned into clashes with the police, even as the Interior Ministry repeatedly warned protesters not to break the law. Ultimately, it was decided to disperse the protest.

Georgia’s Interior Ministry said law enforcement officers were mobilised outside the Parliament in Tbilisi to “protect public order”, adding despite “numerous appeals” to protesters urging them to remain the demonstration within the legal boundaries some individuals confronted and verbally insulted the law enforcement officers.

The participants also damaged exterior building lightings and other equipment of the Parliament, while also setting fire to electrical wiring.

The Ministry noted “unidentified objects” were thrown in the direction of law enforcement officers, with one officer injured. The body called on the participants to refrain from illegal actions and follow the instructions of the officers “otherwise, the Ministry will act within its mandate defined by law and will use the measures provided by the legislation of Georgia”.

Georgia’s Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze urged citizens “not to go beyond the limits defined by the law”, by stating the law enforcement officers would “resort to special means of coercion envisioned by international law and Georgian legislation to prevent violent actions”.

Darakhvelidze called on rally participants and organisers to “refrain from possessing any object or substance” that created an “actual risk of disrupting the peaceful nature of the assembly”.