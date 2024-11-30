Russia works on transforming '3+3' platform

30 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is working on transforming the '3+3' platform on the South Caucasus into a full-fledged organization, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.

He underscored the significance of the regional cooperation platform in reconciling the interests of all nations in the region.

"We believe the '3+3' regional cooperation platform to be important for harmonizing the interests of all countries of the region. We are working on its transformation into a full-fledged organization for interaction in the South Caucasus," Galuzin said.

The diplomat pointed out that Moscow does not shy away from supporting Yerevan-Baku normalization in all its tracks.