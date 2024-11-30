Azerbaijan's Jabrayil welcomes 200 more people

30 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another group of former internally displaced persons arrived to the Azerbaijani city of Jabrayil from Baku on November 29.

At this stage, another 40 families or 200 people moved to the city of Jabrayil.

All conditions have been created to accommodate the families in the new buildings constructed in Jabrayil under the instructions of the head of state.

Currently, about 30 thousand people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects.