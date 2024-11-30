Georgia threatens EU ambassador with diplomatic response

30 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze claimed EU Ambassador to Georgia Pawel Herczyński was involved in a “disinformation campaign” over the country’s European integration process, after the diplomat said the Georgian Government was suspending the integration for four years, in response to the Georgian Government’s announcement of a halt of EU accession talks until 2028.

The PM noted that if they do not see a change in behaviour, in the future they will definitely have to respond diplomatically to such facts, both towards the EU Ambassador and other relevant ambassadors”.

“Pawel Herczyński, who claimed before the elections that Georgia's integration process into the EU was on hold, now claims that the Georgian Government has halted this process”, Kobakhidze said.

The Communications Department of the ruling party also claimed Herczyński was “spreading disinformation” with his statement.

The Department noted the Government had emphasised it would “fully adhere to the implementation” of the Association Agreement with the EU despite the suspension of the accession process, with 90% of the Agreement to be fulfilled by 2028.