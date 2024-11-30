OSCE PA: candidates could campaign freely in Georgia elections

30 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe Pia Kauma said Georgia's October 26 parliamentary elections offered voters a “wide choice of options where the candidates could campaign freely”.

"In Georgia, where I was also the leader in the previous election, I saw harsh polarisation between the parties but also an election that offered voters a wide choice of options where the candidates could campaign freely”, Pia Kauma said.

According to her, more than 500 international observers from 42 countries that contributed to this mission have helped the Georgian people gain insight into how their new Government got to power and have provided directional guidance on shortcomings in the electoral process to be addressed in the future.