Kazakhstan begin construction of wind power components plant

30 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna state fund and the Chinese company SANY Renewable Energy have laid the foundation for a wind turbine component manufacturing plant in the Zhambyl region, the fund's press service said.

"This [involves] attracting $114 million in direct foreign investment. The project will be implemented without additional loans from Kazakhstan's development institutions. The level of localization will be at least 30%. To support this, SANY RE plans to establish a new R&D center," Samruk-Kazyna Board Chairman Nurlan Zhakupov said.

The $114 million plant is set to begin operations at the end of 2025 and will produce nacelles, hubs, towers and other key components for wind power plants.