30 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Dagestan reports a drone attack on the Russian city of Kaspiysk, head of Dagestan Sergey Melikov said on Telegram.

The official said that the drone “unsuccessfully attempted to attack” facilities in Kaspiysk. There is no information on damage or casualties.

The airport in Makhachkala was temporarily closed over an air threat.