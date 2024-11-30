Kobakhidze: Maidan not to take place in Georgia

30 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze emphasised the Maidan-inspired scenario would not take place in the country.

Kobakhidze’s comments came after public protests had been held outside the country’s Parliament in Tbilisi and other cities across Georgia following the Government’s decision to suspend the EU accession talks until 2028.

The head of the Government noted the Maidan scenario could not be carried out in Georgia, as “Georgia is a sovereign state and the Georgian Government will not allow this”.

The PM alleged the “primary responsibility” for Friday’s “violent” protest that led to the arrest of 107 individuals for “disobedience to police orders” and “petty hooliganism” rested with “certain European politicians and the local foreign agents.