30 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

More than 280 industrial enterprises have been restored to operation in Iran over the past 100 days, according to Iran's Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade.

The ministry's report indicates that over the past 100 days, it has decided to increase the production capacity of 762 industrial enterprises operating below or partially

According to the report, the Iranian government is trying to restore the activities of the industrial enterprises that have ceased operations.