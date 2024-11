30 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

In January-October 2024, a total of 4,433 passenger cars were produced in Azerbaijan, or 2,057 more compared to the corresponding period of 2023, the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee reported.

Thus, compared to the same period last year, the production of passenger cars increased by 86.6%.

Azerbaijan produced about 400 trucks from January through October 2024 (92 more).