Trucks allowed once again to pass through Upper Lars

30 Nov. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The road through the Upper Lars checkpoint has been opened for all vehicles. The movement of all types of transport was suspended earlier due to bad weather.

The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of North Ossetia reported the resumption of traffic along the Georgian Military Road for all vehicles.

The department noted that the road was opened after clearing the roadway in Georgia, as well as taking into account the recommendations of the Georgian border police.

It is emphasized that the movement of all vehicles through the Upper Lars checkpoint is allowed in both directions from 14:20 Moscow time until further notice.

Earlier, the road was closed to all types of vehicles due to bad weather conditions. Yesterday evening, the movement of passenger cars was resumed.