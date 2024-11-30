Protests in Tbilisi: what happened to Georgian Parliament?

30 Nov. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The decision of the new Georgian authorities to suspend the European integration process for several years has provoked a wave of protests, which have resulted in violent riots for two days in a row. Rallies are taking place outside the parliament building in Tbilisi. Vestnik Kavkaza shows the photo of what has happened to it.

The Georgian Parliament in Tbilisi on Rustaveli Avenue is in the spotlight in recent days: protests against the suspension of the country's accession to the European Union are taking place outside its walls.

For two days already, major rallies turned into mass riots and ended in violent dispersal using water cannons and pepper spray. On Saturday night, 107 protesters were detained. 10 law enforcement officers were injured: they received burns, as demonstrators set fire to various objects.

On November 30, the situation near the parliament is calm: only a few police cars are parked in front of the building. The walls of the legislative body are covered in graffiti.

