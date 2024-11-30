Dozens of police officers seriously injured during protests in Tbilisi

30 Nov. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Four dozen law enforcement officers received serious injuries during the dispersal of rallies in Tbilisi over the past two days. Among injuries received are burns and fractures.

Demonstrators inflicted serious injuries on 42 police officers over the past two days, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Alexander Darakhvelidze said.

“They were transferred to medical institutions with various injuries, including burns and fractures,”

– the Deputy Minister informed.

According to him, certain groups of protesters behaved aggressively. In particular, demonstrators picked up large cobblestones and construction waste on Rustaveli Avenue and threw it at police officers.