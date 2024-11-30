Oncologist Mamed Bagir Aliyev receives Government Prize

30 Nov. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

Outstanding Russian doctor Mamed Bagir Aliyev became a laureate of the 2024 Russian Government Prize. Aliyev was awarded for the second time: the first prize he received in 2006.

The famous Russian scientist, oncologist, advisor to the National Medical Research Center of Radiology, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences Mamed Bagir Aliyev became a laureate of the 2024 Russian Government Prize.

He was awarded this prize in the field of science and technology.

Mamed Bagir Aliyev had previously been awarded the Russian Government Prize in 2006