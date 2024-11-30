Russia, Türkiye and Iran coordinate efforts on Syria’s issue

30 Nov. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow, Ankara and Tehran are coordinating actions to resolve the situation in Syria: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held telephone talks with the heads of the foreign ministries of Türkiye and Iran.

Amid the escalation in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held telephone conversations with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts Hakan Fidan and Abbas Araghchi, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.

During the conversation with the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, special attention was paid to the situation in Syria.

“Both sides expressed serious concern about the dangerous development of the situation in the SAR in connection with the military escalation in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib,”

– the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.

In a conversation with Araghchi, Lavrov expressed extreme concern about the dangerous escalation in Syria caused by terrorist attacks in Aleppo and Idlib. The Russian and Iranian foreign ministers confirmed that Moscow and Tehran provide strong support for Syrian sovereignty and the country's territorial integrity.

The situation in Syria escalated on November 27, when militants from Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham the terrorist organization, banned in Russia, attacked Aleppo and Idlib in defiance of the de-escalation agreement.