Tbilisi rallies for third day in row

30 Nov. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A rally against the suspension of Georgia's European integration is taking place in Tbilisi for the third day in a row. By evening, several thousand demonstrators had already gathered near the Georgian parliament building.

The latest protest against the Georgian authorities' decision to suspend the process of European integration for several years is taking place in the center of Tbilisi, the local media reports.

Several thousand people have come to the parliament building on Shota Rustaveli Avenue, where these rallies have been held in recent days.

The protesters have gathered in the square in front of the building. Their key demand is the resignation of the new government, to which the parliament elected on October 26 expressed confidence only two days ago.