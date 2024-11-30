30 Nov. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The State Security Service of Georgia has evidence that certain political and NGO leaders are seeking to overthrow the current leadership of the country using political methods.

The current destructive processes in Georgia are being organized specifically for the purpose of seizing power by force, the State Security Service of Georgia states.

The agency emphasized that it has repeatedly made public the evidence obtained by investigators.

“Certain groups of people are trying to organize provocations during rallies near the Georgian parliament using destructive and violent scenarios developed by the leaders of specific political parties and NGO leaders, whose main goal is to seize power by force,”

– the State Security Service reported.