Truck explosion causes fire in Astana

30 Nov. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Kazakhstan Emergencies Ministry

An emergency involving a truck occurred today in the capital of Kazakhstan. Left inside a building with other trucks, it suddenly exploded, after which a fire started.

The truck burned and almost destroyed a building in Astana, the Kazakhstan Emergencies Ministry reports.

The fiery incident occurred inside a three-story administrative building located in the Saryarqa district.

Several trucks were parked in a box on the first floor. A fuel tank exploded in one of the vehicles, after which a fire started.

There were only three trucks in the building, two of them were saved. The fire was quickly extinguished.