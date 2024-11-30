Truck explosion causes fire in Astana

© Photo: Kazakhstan Emergencies Ministry
An emergency involving a truck occurred today in the capital of Kazakhstan. Left inside a building with other trucks, it suddenly exploded, after which a fire started.
The truck burned and almost destroyed a building in Astana, the Kazakhstan Emergencies Ministry reports.
The fiery incident occurred inside a three-story administrative building located in the Saryarqa district.
Several trucks were parked in a box on the first floor. A fuel tank exploded in one of the vehicles, after which a fire started.
There were only three trucks in the building, two of them were saved. The fire was quickly extinguished.