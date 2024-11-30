Protesters smash windows in Tbilisi parliament

30 Nov. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Participants in today’s protest in Tbilisi smashed windows in the Georgian parliament building, the Georgian Interior Ministry reports. Police officers call on demonstrators not to break the law and show aggression.

Tbilisi protesters against the suspension of European integration have already resorted to violent actions this evening, the Georgian Interior Ministry warns.

The ministry officially stated that some of the demonstrators began the action with violence: they damaged the fences installed along the perimeter of the parliament, and smashed the facade windows using stones and other heavy objects. In total, dozens of windows were damaged.

The ministry warned that some protesters took pyrotechnics, stones, and other heavy objects with them.