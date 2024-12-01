Anniversary International Film Festival to kick off in Tbilisi

1 Dec. 10:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Sunday, December 1, the opening of the 25th Tbilisi International Film Festival will take place in Tbilisi, the Georgian Cinema Art Center "Prometheus", the organizer of the event reports.

The main goal of the film festival is to introduce viewers with the new works in the world and Georgian film industry, modern trends in world cinema and to promote the development of cinema in the South Caucasus republic.

The festival will include film screenings, workshops, lectures, question and answer sessions, panel discussions, etc. The event will last until December 8.

Let us remind you that the Tbilisi International Film Festival was first held in 2000.