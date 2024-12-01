Türkiye reduces tangerine exports to Russia

1 Dec. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

There will be fewer tangerines from Türkiye on store shelves in Russia. From January to October, the country reduced exports by 20%, the Turkish statistical service reports.

Supplies have decreased to 161 thousand tons. Last year, they amounted to 202 thousand tons.

Turkish statistics also indicate that no shipments were made during the summer and September. Although exports resumed in October, the volume was still lower than last year.

The cost of imported Turkish tangerines is $97 million, which is also 22% less than last year.