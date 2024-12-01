Kakha Kaladze comments on statements of Georgian national football team players

1 Dec. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia is waiting for a European future, but there is no place for blackmail on its path, the Secretary General of the ruling Georgian Dream party and former captain of the Georgian national football team Kakha Kaladze emphasized, commenting on the statements of the national team players about the European future of the country.

Earlier, several players of the Georgian national football team, popular among the population, assessed the protests in Tbilisi and expressed their belief in Georgia's European path. In the message, they also condemned the violence during the rallies.

"I completely agree with everyone who shares this sentiment. Georgia's future is undoubtedly European, the Georgian authorities are the ones who are doing everything on the path to European integration... Today, some people have come up with new methods and are using the start of negotiations as a weapon of blackmail, although the steps we have taken have disarmed people from outside who make such statements",

Kakha Kaladze said.

He conveyed that the Georgian Dream will bring the process of European integration to the end and is ready for negotiations, but will not allow anyone to use blackmail.