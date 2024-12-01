Georgian Interior Ministry detains 50 people during Tbilisi protests

1 Dec. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

During the dispersal of the protest in Tbilisi, Georgian law enforcement officers detained about 50 people, local media reported, citing the country's Interior Ministry.

All those detained at the rally face charges under administrative law. Over three days of unrest , the number of those arrested amounted to about 200 people. Some of them were taken to court, others received large fines or administrative detention.

Protests in Georgia

Today is the fourth day of protests in Tbilisi, sparked by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's statement about suspending Georgia's integration into the EU until 2028.

The day before, protesters gathered on Rustaveli Avenue near the parliament building. The demostration gradually escalated into clashes with the police and special forces. By early morning, law enforcement officers had cleared the central avenue. Now the remaining protesters have moved to the area near Tbilisi State University's building of the first block in the Vake district.