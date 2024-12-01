Azimuth plane makes emergency landing in Mineralnye Vody

1 Dec. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Sukhoi Superjet 100, operated by Azimuth Airlines, had to make an emergency landing at Mineralnye Vody Airport, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported.

The aircraft was scheduled to fly from Mineralnye Vody to Sochi. Shortly after takeoff at 08:35, the captain of the crew saw a signal about the malfunction and requested an emergency landing. The plane returned to the departure airport at 09:19. At that time, there were just over 100 people on board the plane, all of whom escaped unharmed. They were provided with a replacement aircraft of the airline.

Preliminary reports suggest that the emergency landing was caused by a problem with the fuel system. An investigation has now been launched.

Let us remind you that on November 24, another incident with an Azimuth Airlines plane occurred at Antalya Airport. Then, during an unsuccessful landing, the aircraft's fuel tank was damaged, causing a fire. No one was injured in the incident either.