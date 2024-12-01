Avalanche danger declared in mountains of Sochi

1 Dec. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Avalanches are expected to form in the highlands of Sochi starting today. This is the first warning since the beginning of the season, the city administration said.

"According to weather forecasters, a weak avalanche danger has been recorded at elevations above 1,500 meters above sea level. The waring is in effect from 18:00 on December 1 to 18:00 on December 2, 2024. Avalanche services of the mountain cluster resorts operate in Sochi around the clock",

Sochi administration said.

The city authorities also reported that the resorts of Sochi are actively preparing for the opening of the ski season. Ski slopes will be available for tourists as the snow cover becomes stable.

Local residents and tourists were asked to follow safety rules.