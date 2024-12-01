Formation of new government in Georgia completed

1 Dec. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The new ministers came after the Georgian parliament expressed confidence in the government, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze reported.

"I would like to inform you that yesterday I appointed 12 ministers to their positions, thus completing the formation of the new government based on the results of the parliamentary elections on October 26",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

Let us remind you that the new composition of the Georgian government has not changed much compared to the previous administration. Only the positions of three ministers have changed: Maka Botchorishvili has been appointed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anri Okhanashvili is now the Minister of Justice, and David Songulashvili has become the Minister of Agriculture.