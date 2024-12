1 Dec. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kislovodsk's Old Lake is being drained for the repair works on the piers. The problems with the piers were discovered in the summer, the city administration reported.

The water level will be decreased to enable for the necessary work to be completed.

In addition to this, colorful lighting will be installed around the lake. CCTV cameras will ensure the security of the site and help to punish all vandals, the report noted.