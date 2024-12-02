How much damage did night riots cause in Tbilisi?

2 Dec. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Forty-eight rooms in the Georgian parliamentary building have been damaged by the protesters, Georgia's parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili said.

"Due to media coverage many might be thinking that [the protesters] failed to break into the parliamentary building and that they have only left inscriptions with paint. Following the examination of the building, I can say that 48 offices have been damaged as a result of yesterday’s attack, with almost all windows overlooking Chichinadze Street and Rustaveli Avenue being broken and office equipment being damaged," Papuashvili said.

According to the official, one of the building’s wooden doors was burnt down, heating and cooling equipment in the central part of the compound and the parliaments cafeteria were destroyed, storage facilities and a computer laboratory of the educational center were damaged.

Georgia saw large-scale protests in the past two days. In the early hours on November 29 and 30, protest rallies grew into clashes with the police who used water cannon and teargas to disperse the crowds. According to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, this was a response "to the use of violence by the protesters."

Another anti-government rally was held in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi on Saturday evening. Later, the rally turned into a scuffle with the police.