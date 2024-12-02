Lachin: four years of peace

2 Dec. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Four years have passed since the liberation of Azerbaijan's Lachin district from the Armenian occupation.

According to a trilateral statement signed on November 10 by Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Lachin district was cleared of the armed forces of Armenia and returned to Azerbaijan on December 1, 2020.

As a result of the counter-offensive operation launched on September 27, the Azerbaijani army restored historical justice, liberating lands, which had been occupied for almost 30 years.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev shared a post commemorating the fourth anniversary of Lachin's liberation from Armenian occupation