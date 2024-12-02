U.S. suspends strategic partnership with Georgia

2 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States has suspended strategic partnership with Georgia in connection with the decision of the Georgian government not to include the issue of talks of joining the European Union into the agenda until the end of 2028, the U.S. State Department said in its press release.

"The decision by Georgian Dream to suspend Georgia’s EU accession process goes against the promise to the Georgian people enshrined in their constitution to pursue full integration into the European Union and NATO," the Department of State said.

It was noted that the U.S. condemns the excessive use of force by police against Georgians seeking to exercise their rights to assembly and expression, including their freedom to peacefully protest. Washington called on all sides to ensure protests remain peaceful.