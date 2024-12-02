Druzhba pipeline damaged in Poland

2 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An oil pipe leak in Western Poland led the operator of the Druzhba pipeline transporting oil to German refineries to suspend pumping on one of its branches, but this did not effect supply to customers, operator PERN said.

PERN, does not rule out any causes for the pipeline's damage, including sabotage. It added the causes of the incident were not known at this time and they would be investigated by an internal committee.

The republic's State Fire Service said there is no threat of fire or explosion due to the incident.