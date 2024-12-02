Syria turns to Turkey for help

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has started seeking ties with Turkey amid the recent events happening in his country, according to Turkish media reports.
The Syrian leader has reportedly sent a proposal for negotiations to the Turkish authorities through two mediators.
Until now, the Syrian leadership refused any assistance from Turkey.
On November 27, the extremist group Jabhat al-Nusra (banned in Russia) launched a "large-scale attack" in northern Syria. Syrian army units launched a counter-offensive against militants near Aleppo.