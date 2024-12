2 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan have discussed the situation in Syria in a phone call, the U.S. State Department's press service reported.

Blinken and Fidan discussed "the rapidly developing situation in Syria."

Blinken and Fidan talked about the need for de-escalation and the protection of civilian lives and infrastructure in Gaza. They also discussed humanitarian efforts and the need to stop combat and release all hostages there.