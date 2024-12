2 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have agreed to impose national sanctions on Georgian officials they claim are cracking down on protests in Georgia, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.

“The three Baltic States jointly agreed to impose national sanctions against those who suppressed legitimate protests in Georgia,” Landsbergis said.

He added that "opponents of democracy and human rights violators" are not welcome in the Baltic states, specifically Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.