Another 35 families back to Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil

2 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Families from Baku's Garadagh neighborhood who had previously been internally displaced were sent back to the city of Jabrayil today.

At this stage, another 35 families or 133 people moved to the city of Jabrayil.

Currently, about 30,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former IDPs who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, as well as specialists employed in various institutions that have resumed their activities.