2 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia's seismological network recorded a 3,4 magnitude earthquake on Monday morning.

The agency said the quake hit 11km north-west from Stepanavan with a depth of 10km at 08:38 local time on Monday. It measured 4-5 on the MSK scale in the epicenter.

The seismic activity was felt in Stepanavan and Tashir cities, as well as some villages of Lori Province.