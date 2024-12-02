SOCAR kicks off gas supplies to Slovakia

2 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan started gas deliveries to Slovakia, according to the SOCAR website.

"The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan started gas deliveries to Slovakia’s SPP, the country’s largest state-owned energy supplier, starting on December 1," the statement reads.

Gas supplies are being conducted under a short-term pilot agreement between SOCAR and SPP, with both companies aiming to strengthen and expand their long-term energy partnership.

With this development, Slovakia becomes the 12th country to import Azerbaijani gas.