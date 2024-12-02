Georgia's opposition parties may be declared illegal

2 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze did not rule out that Georgia's opposition political parties could be declared unconstitutional amid ongoing protests against the Government's decision last week to delay the talks for the country’s EU accession until 2028.

He once again slammed the opposition groups and accused them of violating constitutional principles.

According to the PM, the opposition parties openly opposed the constitutional order of Georgia in recent days, which directly provides the basis for declaring a political party unconstitutional.