Kobakhidze accuses opposition of involving youth in protests

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze accused “foreign-funded” domestic opposition forces of “inciting violence” during ongoing protests, claiming they were “sacrificing” people, including the youth, for “severe punishments”.
Expressing concerns over the arrest of a young man who faces up to seven years in prison for allegedly injuring a police officer during a protest on Sunday, the PM claimed opposition groups were “orchestrating and supporting violence”.
"The most tragic aspect is that these individuals, including young people, are being sacrificed for very harsh penalties”, Kobakhidze said.