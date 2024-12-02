Kobakhidze accuses opposition of involving youth in protests

2 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze accused “foreign-funded” domestic opposition forces of “inciting violence” during ongoing protests, claiming they were “sacrificing” people, including the youth, for “severe punishments”.

Expressing concerns over the arrest of a young man who faces up to seven years in prison for allegedly injuring a police officer during a protest on Sunday, the PM claimed opposition groups were “orchestrating and supporting violence”.