Russian Foreign Ministry: situation in Georgia its internal affair

2 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The current developments in Georgia are a domestic affair of this country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.

"What is happening is Georgia's domestic affair," the deputy minister said when asked about the situation concerning the protests in the republic.

The Russian Deputy FM noted that Russia condemns attempts to interfere in other countries’ domestic affairs, commenting on the Baltic states’ plans to sanction those who suppressed protests in Georgia.

"Moscow generally has a negative attitude toward any attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of a sovereign state," Galuzin said.

According to him, the actions by the Baltic states demonstrate that there is an absolutely unacceptable atmosphere in the West, where any dissent, the protection of traditional values, and the efforts by sovereign states to pursue an independent and pragmatic policy are not tolerated.