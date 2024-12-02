Nearly 40 people hospitalized in Tbilisi after protest

2 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A third night of protests in Tbilisi against the government’s decision to suspend negotiations to join the EU left nearly 40 people hospitalized, Georgia's health officials said.

Georgia’s Health Ministry said that 24 protesters, 12 police and one media worker were hospitalized.

A new wave of anti-government rallies began in Georgia on November 28, triggered by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze saying that the ruling Georgian Dream party had decided to postpone any talk about launching EU accession negotiations until late 2028.