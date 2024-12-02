Iran declares its readiness to help Syria

2 Dec. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has had a telephone conversation with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad about the tense situation in the country. Pezeshkian has declared Tehran's readiness to help Damascus in the fight against the terrorist threat, the office of Syrian President reported.

"President Pezeshkian confirmed that Iran completely rejects all attempts to undermine the unity and stability of Syria",

the office of the President of Syria stated.

Let us recall that Bashar al-Assad started seeking for opportunities for negotiations with Türkiye, according to media reports. Previously, Syria refused any assistance from Ankara.