Kazakhstan exports over 1 million tons of grain in November

2 Dec. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Over 1.4 million tons of grain were transported by Kazakhstan Railways in November. Over 1 million tons were exported.

According to the press service of the transport company, this is the first time that the republic's trains have delivered grain in such quantities in a month.

It should be noted that the total export of grain harvest this year have reached about 3 million tons. The growth of this indicator exceeded 50% over the year.

While Central Asia remains the main destination for Kazakhstan's grain deliveries, exports to Iran and China are also on the rise.