Kazakhstan exports over 1 million tons of grain in November

Over 1.4 million tons of grain were transported by Kazakhstan Railways in November. Over 1 million tons were exported.
According to the press service of the transport company, this is the first time that the republic's trains have delivered grain in such quantities in a month.
It should be noted that the total export of grain harvest this year have reached about 3 million tons. The growth of this indicator exceeded 50% over the year.
While Central Asia remains the main destination for Kazakhstan's grain deliveries, exports to Iran and China are also on the rise.