2 Dec. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian discussed the situation in Syria during a telephone conversation, the Kremlin reported.

"The main focus is on the aggravated situation in the Syrian Arab Republic. Large-scale aggression by terrorist groups and gangs is assessed as aimed at undermining the sovereignty, political and socio-economic stability of the Syrian state",

the Kremlin's press service stated.

During the conversation, the parties expressed unequivocal support for the legitimate authorities of Syria. In addition to this, they noted the important role of the Astana format with the participation of Türkiye.

At the end of the dialogue, the presidents discussed future contacts.