300th container train departed along Trans-Caspian route

2 Dec. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the 300th container train departed from the Kazakhstan-China terminal in Xi'an (PRC) along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), heading through Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.

The new transport corridor, which is still gaining momentum, has already become a key one, demonstrating a fast and efficient connection between China and Europe. According to Sputnik Kazakhstan, the efficiency of the route is rapidly growing: if last year 11 container trains passed through the TITR in transit, then since the beginning of this year their number is already 300.

The terminal in Xi'an, established thanks to the close-knit work of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy with the railway and port administrations of China, Azerbaijan and other participants of the TITR, has already become an important logistics hub, showing excellent results. The volume of transportation from China exceeded 27,000 containers, which is 25 times more than a year earlier.

The key partners of the route - ADY Express (Azerbaijan) and Xi'anFree Trade Port (China) - also play a huge role in the efficient work.