Belarusian entrepreneurs to exchange projects with Ossetian colleagues

2 Dec. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the first quarter of the next 2025, Belarusian entrepreneurs will come to North Ossetia, where they will present their projects and discuss the needs of their Russian colleagues, Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania Kazbek Tuganov said.

"This time, the delegation... will represent the leadership of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Grodno Region. Our task at the forum is to work out the issue of implementing a specialized business mission, scheduled for the first quarter of 2025. In fact, we will conclude a protocol on holding a business mission in North Ossetia. The meeting will be held in the B2B format to directly present the projects and needs of entrepreneurs of both countries",

Kazbek Tuganov said.

The return visit of North Ossetian entrepreneurs will take place in the second quarter of 2025. During the visit, they will showcase their projects and opportunities to their Belarusian colleagues, .