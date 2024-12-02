Georgian authorities comment on lari depreciation

2 Dec. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, the current depreciation of the lari will stop soon.

He described the fall of the Georgian currency as a temporary and quite natural phenomenon.

"As soon as the situation subsides — and it will happen very soon — it will directly affect the rate of the lari",

Kobakhidze said.

The Prime Minister also commented on the negative impact of the attempts to provoke chaos in the country, which he claims are funded from abroad. He emphasized that the Georgian economy could achieve even faster growth without this interference.

Let us recall that against the backdrop of the suspension of European integration and daily rallies, the lari-to-dollar exchange rate fell by 5%. This evening it is 2.8478 lari per dollar.