Protests in Georgia continue for fifth day

2 Dec. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Protesters against the removal of Tbilisi's EU membership from the agenda have gathered near the parliament in Tbilisi for the fifth day in a row today. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has already issued a warning about the inadmissibility of illegal actions.

Today, law enforcement officers are not allowing protesters to approach the parliament building. Since about 19:15 local time (18:15 Moscow time), water hoses have been used to disperse the crowd, while the protesters have been throwing firecrackers at law enforcement officers.

At 20:00 (19:00 Moscow time), the Ministry of Internal Affairs issued a warning, calling on demonstrators to cease illegal activities. This statement warned that if the demostrators fail to comply, the police will take further action.

The Interior Ministry statement also says that some demonstrators are damaging infrastructure, and that the protesters are also carrying dangerous items with which they could potentially commit dangerous acts.

Protests in Georgia have been going on for five days. They took place not only in Tbilisi, but also in other cities, including Batumi and Kutaisi. According to media reports, a protest march is taking place in Zugdidi today.