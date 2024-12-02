​​Putin: Moscow and Tehran to agree on date of signing partnership agreement

2 Dec. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The process of agreeing on the dates for signing the Russian-Iranian Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement is ongoing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian today.

The press service of the President of the Islamic Republic released a statement detailing the conversation, including a quote of the Russian leader.

"Currently, the agenda includes work on raising the level of relations between our countries to a comprehensive cooperation agreement. The signing ceremony is now being planned",

Putin said.

It should be noted that the agreement is planned to be signed during Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also commented on the timing of this visit, noting that it is unlikely to take place before the end of the year. However, Peskov specified that the visit could be quickly agreed upon.