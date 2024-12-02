Nikolay Subbotin becomes new CEO of Makhachkala Airport

2 Dec. 22:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Nikolay Subbotin has been appointed the new CEO of Makhachkala Airport, the Novoye Delo newspaper reports.

He succeds Said Ramazanov, who headed Makhachkala's airport since May 2021. Subbotin was introduced to the staff earlier today, AiF-Dagestan reports.

Nikolay Subbotin is a person who knows the work of the airport firsthand. Before this appointment, he headed the airport located in Ivanovo with a population of over 400 thousand people.

Let us recall that Makhachkala International Airport named after twice Hero of the Soviet Union Amet-Khan Sultan is a federal airport serving the city of Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan. It is the main airport of the republic.